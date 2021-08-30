Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.57 Million in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of RedBall Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,411,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 236.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 720,237 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 66.4% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBAC opened at $9.76 on Monday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

