Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,635 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,258 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,935 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $74.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

