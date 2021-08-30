Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $806,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,828 shares of company stock worth $5,396,399 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $115.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.67. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

