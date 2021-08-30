Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 44,782 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 713.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.98 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

