Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after acquiring an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,815,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after buying an additional 237,807 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,365,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 821,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,466,000 after buying an additional 74,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLRN stock opened at $129.52 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.30.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.