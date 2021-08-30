Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $89.35.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

