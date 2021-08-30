Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,410,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after buying an additional 468,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after buying an additional 193,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

