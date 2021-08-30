Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 136,311 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,311 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

See Also: SEC Filing

