Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Shopify by 98.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Shopify by 302.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 8.1% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,531.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,507.85. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

