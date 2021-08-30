Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,333 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in KBR by 6.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $39.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

