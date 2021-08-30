Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Exagen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Exagen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

