Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE EAT opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,361. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

