Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $54.80, but opened at $52.82. Brinker International shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 2,217 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,361. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

