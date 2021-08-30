Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $67.21. 4,252,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,944. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

