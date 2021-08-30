Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.57

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 8620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
