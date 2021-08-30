Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.57

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 8620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 874.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

