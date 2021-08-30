Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Position Decreased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,608 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for 1.6% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 177,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

BNL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 56.89.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.