Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $260,161 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,377. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.88.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.