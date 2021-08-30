Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $260,161 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,377. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.88.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

