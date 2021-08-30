Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report $810,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660,000.00 and the highest is $960,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of CRBP opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.