Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post $63.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 13.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

