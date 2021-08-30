Brokerages Anticipate Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IMGO stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.74.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.