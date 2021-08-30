Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.71 Million

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce $49.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.17 million and the lowest is $45.97 million. Insmed posted sales of $43.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $191.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $205.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $323.84 million, with estimates ranging from $282.56 million to $351.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Insmed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Insmed by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

