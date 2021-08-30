Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report sales of $294.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.19 million and the highest is $296.24 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $378.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NTGR stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Durr sold 3,400 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,706 shares of company stock worth $3,326,343 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

