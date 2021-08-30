Brokerages Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 82,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

