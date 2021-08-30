Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post sales of $869.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.56 million and the lowest is $848.29 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

TXRH stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $300,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

