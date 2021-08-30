Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report $25.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $25.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $98.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 789,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $13,395,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $14,983,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.