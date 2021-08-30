Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.84 Million

Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $276.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.37 million to $283.35 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $253.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.33 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.