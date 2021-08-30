Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMM stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.