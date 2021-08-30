Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

CFRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,428. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 1,384,836 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.