Brokerages Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.79. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 68,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 102,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECHO traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $32.94. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,727. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

