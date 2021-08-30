Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report $79.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.22 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $330.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $13.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

