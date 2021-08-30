Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report $21.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.38 billion and the highest is $23.43 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $79.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $83.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $79.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE PFE opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.11. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

