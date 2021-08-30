Brokerages Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,107,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

