Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $20,477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 180,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

SASR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,872. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

