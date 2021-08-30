Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $15.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.22. 54,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

