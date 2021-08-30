Brokerages Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73. SWK has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SWK by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SWK in the second quarter valued at $270,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.