Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report sales of $296.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.90 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

NYSE:WBS opened at $51.49 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

