Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.30.

Shares of TD opened at C$83.30 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The company has a market cap of C$151.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,824 shares of company stock valued at $16,920,073.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

