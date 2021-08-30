Brokers Offer Predictions for Intuit Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intuit in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $7.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.20. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $565.94 on Monday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

