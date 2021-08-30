Brokers Offer Predictions for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Shares of HAIN opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.02. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

