Brokers Offer Predictions for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tsingtao Brewery in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $40.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.5807 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.