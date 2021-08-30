Brokers Set Expectations for Molecular Partners AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Molecular Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of MOLN opened at $20.25 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,586,000.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

