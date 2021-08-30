Brokers Set Expectations for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.81.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.45.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

