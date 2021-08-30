Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 190,175 shares.The stock last traded at $62.17 and had previously closed at $62.88.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

