BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 98,797 shares.The stock last traded at $86.15 and had previously closed at $85.51.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 45,170.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

