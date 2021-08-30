Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $576.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.53 million. Bruker reported sales of $511.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $88.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47. Bruker has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.