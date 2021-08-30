Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Brunswick stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

