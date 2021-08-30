Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.12

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.12 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 88485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOM.U shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$487.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at C$16,060,040.70. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

