Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.66. 13,428,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $381.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

