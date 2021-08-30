Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,976 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 136.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

GWRE stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 428,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,148. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -368.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

