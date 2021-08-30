Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 13,913 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.39. 8,113,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

